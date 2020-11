President expected to continue to challenge election votes Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:43s - Published 3 minutes ago President expected to continue to challenge election votes President Trump is expected to continue to push to challenge the election. Today he will focus on Michigan. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TODAY, THE PRESDIENT’S PUSHTODAY, THETODAY, THE PRESDIENT’S PUSH TOCHALLENGE THE ELECTION RESULTSWILL FOCUS ON MICHIGAN.THE WHITE HOUSE SAYS HE’LL MEETWITH SOME STATE LAWMAKERS IND-C.THE PRESIDENT WITHREW HISFEDERAL LAWSUIT IN MICHIGAN, ANDURGED TWO REPBLICANS WITHLOCAL CANVASSING BOARD, TORESCIND THEIR VOTES, TO CERTIFYTHE ELECTION.Jocelyn BensonMichigan Secretary of State"Things were going very well,frankly, until we got into thismoment of political shenanigansfrankly post-electionpolitical shenanigans that aredesigned to erode that publicconfidence in what was a verywell-run election."THE SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICESAYS THERE IS NO LEGAL WAY FORCANVASSERS TO RESCIND THEIRVOTES.THEIR JOB IS DONE -- AND







