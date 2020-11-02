|
|
|
Shawn Mendes insists Justin Bieber was like Elvis to him when he started out
Shawn Mendes insists Justin Bieber was like Elvis to him when he started out
Shawn Mendes has shared that he was in awe of his Monster collaborator Justin Bieber when he started out in music.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The old and new world of fake music and scandal
By RNZ Artificial intelligence is now being used to create 'deepfake' songs by dead artists such as Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Tupac Shakur, using data..
New Zealand Herald
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Shawn Mendes has finally confirmed who is “Monster” collaborator is! The 22-year-old musician...
Just Jared Jr - Published
Also reported by •USATODAY.com
|
Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber‘s new song is out now! The two singers just dropped their new collab...
Just Jared Jr - Published
|
Canadian pop stars Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber are teaming up for a new single, teasing the...
CBC.ca - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|