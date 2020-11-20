Morning Brew: We Wear Green & Trooper's Quick Action Saved Life

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 days ago

L3: morning brew white "we wear green" woodford county shows support for fight against covid-19 people in woodford county are showing their support in the fight against the coronavirus.

Community members and organizations... wore green earlier this week as a part of the "we wear green" effort.

The woodford chamber of commerce is behind it.

The chamber says it is to show community support for doctors, nurses, frontline workers and first responders, small businesses that are struggling and neighbors who may be sick with the virus.

L3: morning brew white ksp: troopers quick action saved a life kentucky kentucky state police say some quick thinking by k- s-p weight station staff ..proved to be life saving.

Ksp says sergeant doug stacy and facility maintenance austin dople..

Were working when a driver approached them..

And told them her husband, chris was showing signs of a possible heart attack.

State police..

Say she had called, 9-1-1, but an ambulance was having a hard time reaching them, because of traffic.

According to k-s-p... sergeant stacy and dople then decided to take him to the hospital themselves.

State police say, chris is doing fine now, and was able to return home from the hospital just in time to celebrate his 40th birthday.

