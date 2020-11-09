GOP Senators Turn On Trump
“It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President.” Sen.
Mitt Romney condemned President Donald Trump for trying to overturn the election.
Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm'When Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was asked by a reporter Tuesday about Republican senators not acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump, he responded that "the..
Sen. Graham Says GOP Needs To Get "Mail-In Voting" Under ControlBusiness Insider reports that South Carolina Senator Linsdey Graham wants to "do something" about mail-in voting. Graham says the US will never again elect a Republican president unless lawmakers "do..
President Bush, Sen. Romney Say It's Time For U.S. To Move ForwardBoth longtime GOP staples want the country to unite under President-elect Biden, but President Trump is saying not so fast. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports