Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GOP Senators Turn On Trump

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:26s - Published
GOP Senators Turn On Trump

GOP Senators Turn On Trump

“It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President.” Sen.

Mitt Romney condemned President Donald Trump for trying to overturn the election.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

GOP Senators Urge Trump to Declare West Bank Settlement Products 'Made in Israel'

Four Republican senators sent a letter to President Donald Trump this week encouraging him to issue...
Newsmax - Published

GOP senators shrug off Trump's conspiracies over election results: 'He can say whatever he wants'

Top Senate Republicans seemed unmoved Monday by President Donald Trump's baseless charges that the...
Upworthy - Published

GOP senators say they're unaware of fraud in their races as Trump disputes election

Many Republican senators have held off on congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on his victory as...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm' [Video]

Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm'

When Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was asked by a reporter Tuesday about Republican senators not acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump, he responded that "the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
Sen. Graham Says GOP Needs To Get "Mail-In Voting" Under Control [Video]

Sen. Graham Says GOP Needs To Get "Mail-In Voting" Under Control

Business Insider reports that South Carolina Senator Linsdey Graham wants to "do something" about mail-in voting. Graham says the US will never again elect a Republican president unless lawmakers "do..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
President Bush, Sen. Romney Say It's Time For U.S. To Move Forward [Video]

President Bush, Sen. Romney Say It's Time For U.S. To Move Forward

Both longtime GOP staples want the country to unite under President-elect Biden, but President Trump is saying not so fast. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published