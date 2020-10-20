Wander Darkly movie - clip with Sienna Miller and Diego Luna - Purgatory?

- Plot synopsis: In WANDER DARKLY, a traumatic accident leaves a couple, Adrienne (Sienna Miller) and Matteo (Diego Luna), in a surreal state of being that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments.

By reliving fond recollections from the beginning of their romance while also navigating the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly binds them together.

Writer/director Tara Miele offers a profound new perspective on the delicate nature of relationships with this emotionally moving story about a couple who must reflect on their past in order to face their uncertain future.

Running Time: 97 minutes Language: English Rating: R for Language and some Sexual Content/Nudity Press Materials: Forthcoming Written and Directed: Tara Miele Principal Cast: Sienna Miller, Diego Luna, Beth Grant, Aimee Carrero, Tory Kittles, Vanessa Bayer Produced By: Lynette Howell Taylor, Samantha Housman, Shivani Rawat, Monica Levinson Director Of Photography: Carolina Costa Editors: Tamara Meem, Alex O'Flinn Production Designer: Katie Byron Costume Designer: Christopher Lawrence Executive Producers: Mark Katchur, Connor Flanagan Composer: Alex Weston Music Supervisor: Andrea von Foerster Sound Mixer: Frank Gaeta Casting Directors: Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman