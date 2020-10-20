Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wander Darkly movie - clip with Sienna Miller and Diego Luna - Purgatory?

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Wander Darkly movie - clip with Sienna Miller and Diego Luna - Purgatory?

Wander Darkly movie - clip with Sienna Miller and Diego Luna - Purgatory?

Wander Darkly movie clip - Purgatory?

- Plot synopsis: In WANDER DARKLY, a traumatic accident leaves a couple, Adrienne (Sienna Miller) and Matteo (Diego Luna), in a surreal state of being that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments.

By reliving fond recollections from the beginning of their romance while also navigating the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly binds them together.

Writer/director Tara Miele offers a profound new perspective on the delicate nature of relationships with this emotionally moving story about a couple who must reflect on their past in order to face their uncertain future.

Running Time: 97 minutes Language: English Rating: R for Language and some Sexual Content/Nudity Press Materials: Forthcoming Written and Directed: Tara Miele Principal Cast: Sienna Miller, Diego Luna, Beth Grant, Aimee Carrero, Tory Kittles, Vanessa Bayer Produced By: Lynette Howell Taylor, Samantha Housman, Shivani Rawat, Monica Levinson Director Of Photography: Carolina Costa Editors: Tamara Meem, Alex O'Flinn Production Designer: Katie Byron Costume Designer: Christopher Lawrence Executive Producers: Mark Katchur, Connor Flanagan Composer: Alex Weston Music Supervisor: Andrea von Foerster Sound Mixer: Frank Gaeta Casting Directors: Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Diego Luna In This New Scene From 'Wander Darkly' [Video]

Diego Luna In This New Scene From 'Wander Darkly'

New parents Adrienne and Matteo are forced to reckon with trauma amidst their troubled relationship. They must revisit the memories of their past and unravel haunting truths in order to face their..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:28Published
Wander Darkly Movie – Sienna Miller, Diego Luna [Video]

Wander Darkly Movie – Sienna Miller, Diego Luna

Wander Darkly Movie Trailer HD (2020) – Sienna Miller, Diego Luna - Plot synopsis: In WANDER DARKLY, a traumatic accident leaves a couple, Adrienne (Sienna Miller) and Matteo (Diego Luna), in a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:00Published