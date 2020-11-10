'The Christmas House' Stars Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett On Hallmark Channel's First LGBTQ+ Storyline | THR Interviews

England to enter strengthened three-tier system



England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirusrestrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street hassaid. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for winter to MPs on Mondayas he sets out how people can see their loved ones at Christmas. The “Covidwinter plan” is expected to place more areas into the higher tiers to keep thevirus under control to ensure further restrictions are not needed, No 10 said.

