'The Christmas House' Stars Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett On Hallmark Channel's First LGBTQ+ Storyline | THR Interviews

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 04:17s - Published
Robert Buckley and Jonathan Bennett spoke to THR about starring as brothers in their new holiday film 'The Christmas House,' which marks the first Hallmark Channel Christmas movie to feature a storyline about a LGBTQ+ couple.


