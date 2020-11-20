Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:22s
The Christmas House Movie - Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora

The Christmas House Movie Trailer and Clip (2020) - HD - Plot synopsis: Working through some difficult decisions, a mother and father summon their two grown sons home for the holidays.

Genre; Romance, Drama Director: Michael Grossman Writers: Erin Rodman, Jonathan Bennett, Robert Buckley Stars: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams


'The Christmas House' Stars Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett On Hallmark Channel's First LGBTQ+ Storyline | THR Interviews [Video]

'The Christmas House' Stars Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett On Hallmark Channel's First LGBTQ+ Storyline | THR Interviews

Robert Buckley and Jonathan Bennett spoke to THR about starring as brothers in their new holiday film 'The Christmas House,' which marks the first Hallmark Channel Christmas movie to feature a..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:17