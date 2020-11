Discussion: Study Finds People More Attracted To Candy Packaging Than The Taste Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:01s - Published 1 day ago Discussion: Study Finds People More Attracted To Candy Packaging Than The Taste A new study by researchers at Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences shows people may be more attracted to the packaging than the taste. The news crew discusses. WCCO Mid-Morning - Nov. 19, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like