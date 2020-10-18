Report: Lara Trump Considering Senate Run In 2022

Lara Trump is President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law.

The New York Times reports that she is considering a Senate run in 2022.

The Times claims that Lara, who is married to Trump's second eldest child Eric, has told associates that she is mulling for the Senate in North Carolina in 2022.

Lara Trump grew up in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The state's Senate seat will be available when Republican Sen.

Richard Burr retires at the end of his term.