Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Turns 78 and Is Set to Become the Oldest US President

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Joe Biden Turns 78 and Is Set to Become the Oldest US President

Joe Biden Turns 78 and Is Set to Become the Oldest US President

Joe Biden Turns 78 and Is Set to Become the Oldest US President.

President-elect Biden turned 78 years old on Friday, Nov.

20.

When he is sworn in two months from now, Biden will replace Ronald Reagan as the nation's oldest president.

Reagan was 77 years and 349 days old when he left office in 1989.

Biden's physical and mental health have been a concern for some people.

But in a September interview with CNN, he promised to be "totally transparent" about any health issues if elected president.

His physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, described Biden as... “... healthy, vigorous ... fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.” .

Biden reportedly works out five days a week, utilizing a Peloton bike, treadmill and weights


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

11/20: CBSN AM

Pfizer seeks emergency use authorization; President-elect Joe Biden turns 78 years old
CBS News - Published

First openly gay Afro-Latino congressman Ritchie Torres says the ‘old boys’ club’ style of politics has ‘collapsed’ with 2020 election

Ritchie Torres, the first openly gay Afro-Latino congressman, has said the “old boys’ club”...
PinkNews - Published

Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden turns 78 on Friday, and will be sworn in as the oldest president in...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsmax



Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden turns 78 today [Video]

Joe Biden turns 78 today

Happy birthday Joe Biden! The president-elect turns 78 today. Biden will be oldest president when sworn in.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published
David Lammy: ‘Kamala Harris means my daughter can dream dreams that weren’t possible before [Video]

David Lammy: ‘Kamala Harris means my daughter can dream dreams that weren’t possible before

Labour MP David Lammy has hailed the election of US vice president elect Kamala Harris, after she became the first woman, and first woman of colour, to take the role.’ Speaking to Yahoo’s White..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 00:29Published
David Lammy says Joe Biden has empathy 'in spades – the opposite to Donald Trump' [Video]

David Lammy says Joe Biden has empathy 'in spades – the opposite to Donald Trump'

Labour shadow minister David Lammy has said the tragedies from Joe Biden’s past means he has “empathy in spades” – making the president-elect the “absolute opposite” of Donald Trump.Lammy,..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 01:27Published