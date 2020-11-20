Transgender Day of Resilience

Transgender Day of Remembrance, or TDOR, has been celebrated on Nov.

20 for more than 20 years.

It's a day meant to honor the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost to acts of anti-transgender violence.

But this year, one trans-led non-profit in Chicago is changing the meaning of the 'R' in the acronym from Remembrance to Resilience."I believe that a lot of it frames Trans people as victims, and that's something that I'm not," Alexis Martinez said.

"Trans people are resourceful, they're resilient, and in many cases they're revolutionary." The Chicago Therapy Collective has been hosting the showcase for years, but this time it's virtual to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.