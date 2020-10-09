Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robbie Williams makes light of pandemic on new Xmas song

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Robbie Williams makes light of pandemic on new Xmas song

Robbie Williams makes light of pandemic on new Xmas song

Robbie Williams has released a COVID-19 pun-filled Christmas song called 'Can't Stop Christmas'.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Robbie Williams makes light of pandemic on new pun-filled Xmas song


ContactMusic - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Dallas Police Find ‘Critical Missing’ 10 And 8-Year-Old Sisters Robbie And Annie Williams [Video]

Dallas Police Find ‘Critical Missing’ 10 And 8-Year-Old Sisters Robbie And Annie Williams

Just after 11:00 a.m. Dallas police sent word that two missing little girls, who hadn’t been seen since late on November 10, had been found and are safe. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:24Published
Jumaane Williams And Dr. Mark Epstein On Coping With Loss, Stress, And Depression During COVID [Video]

Jumaane Williams And Dr. Mark Epstein On Coping With Loss, Stress, And Depression During COVID

CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke with Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Dr. Mark Epstein about strategies to maintain mental health during the COVID pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 11:55Published
Robbie Williams to star in a fly-on-the-wall documentary [Video]

Robbie Williams to star in a fly-on-the-wall documentary

Pop star Robbie Williams has announced he is poised to star in a fly-on-the-wall documentary about his life.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:33Published