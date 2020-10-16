Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zidane worried for health of players during fixture pile-up

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Zidane worried for health of players during fixture pile-up

Zidane worried for health of players during fixture pile-up

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says the fixture pile-up which sees his side play ten games in 33 days is a worry for the health of his players.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Zinedine Zidane Zinedine Zidane French association football manager and former player

No excuses for Madrid's big loss, says Zidane [Video]

No excuses for Madrid's big loss, says Zidane

Real Madrid boss says his side must do better despite injuries and health issues affecting the team

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:54Published
Zidane compares Real's Champions League clash with Inter to 'a final' [Video]

Zidane compares Real's Champions League clash with Inter to 'a final'

VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID PLAYERS TRAINING, COMMENTS BY COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE SENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (NOVEMBER 2, 2020) (REAL MADRID TV POOL - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO) 1. REAL

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:22Published
Zidane hopes to turn Barcelona success to Champions win in Moenchengladbach [Video]

Zidane hopes to turn Barcelona success to Champions win in Moenchengladbach

Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:13Published
Zidane confirms Ramos to return for Clasico showdown [Video]

Zidane confirms Ramos to return for Clasico showdown

Zinedine Zidane welcomes the return of captain Sergio Ramos for El Clasico and reacts defiantly to some reports saying that his job may be at stake.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:34Published

Real Madrid CF Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid

Marvin Park: The Real Madrid player who was once on Tranmere's books

 Described as "a mouse in training but a lion on the pitch", Marvin Park has made Real Madrid's first team this season - eight years after a spell in the youth..
BBC News

From Birkenhead to the Bernabeu - the ex-Tranmere youth player in Real's first team

 Described as "a mouse in training but a lion on the pitch", Marvin Park has made Real Madrid's first team this season - eight years after a spell in the youth..
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Zidane ready to rotate Madrid squad to cope with fixture congestion [Video]

Zidane ready to rotate Madrid squad to cope with fixture congestion

Real Madrid will need to keep rotating their players over the next few weeks to cope with the fixture congestion according to Zinedine Zidane.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:21Published