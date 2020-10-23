Nicki Minaj to Star in HBO Max Docuseries
HBO Max has announced a six-part series that "will explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey.".
Director Michael John Warren issued a statement.
I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation.., Director Michael John Warren, via statement.
... it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika.
... it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika.
I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life.
It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story, Director Michael John Warren, via statement.
A title and release date for the docuseries have yet to be announced.
Nov.
20 marked the 10th anniversary of Minaj's debut studio album, 'Pink Friday.'