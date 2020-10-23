Global  
 

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Nicki Minaj to Star in HBO Max Docuseries.

HBO Max has announced a six-part series that "will explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey.".

Director Michael John Warren issued a statement.

I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation.., Director Michael John Warren, via statement.

... it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika.

, Director Michael John Warren, via statement.

I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life.

It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story, Director Michael John Warren, via statement.

A title and release date for the docuseries have yet to be announced.

Nov.

20 marked the 10th anniversary of Minaj's debut studio album, 'Pink Friday.'


