Nicki Minaj is set to have her own docuseries

Nicki Minaj to Star in HBO Max DocuseriesNicki Minaj to Star in
HBO Max Docuseries.
HBO Max has announced a six-part series that
"will explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and
tell the story of her personal and professional..
Nicki Minaj n'a pas encore de nounou!Nicki Minaj still hasn't hired help for her newborn sonNicki Minaj et Kenneth Petty n'ont pas encore engagé de nounou!
Nicki Minaj still hasn't hired help for her newborn sonNicki Minaj has yet to hire a nanny for her newborn son that she shares with her husband Kenneth Petty.