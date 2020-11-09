Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicki Minaj is set to have her own docuseries

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Nicki Minaj is set to have her own docuseries
Nicki Minaj is to have her own docuseries on HBO Max.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nicki Minaj Announces HBO Max Docuseries!

Nicki Minaj is making a big announcement. Right in time for the big celebration of the 10th...
Just Jared - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj to Star in HBO Max Docuseries [Video]

Nicki Minaj to Star in HBO Max Docuseries

Nicki Minaj to Star in HBO Max Docuseries. HBO Max has announced a six-part series that "will explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published
Nicki Minaj n'a pas encore de nounou! [Video]

Nicki Minaj n'a pas encore de nounou!

Nicki Minaj still hasn't hired help for her newborn sonNicki Minaj et Kenneth Petty n'ont pas encore engagé de nounou!

Credit: Cover Video FR STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Nicki Minaj still hasn't hired help for her newborn son [Video]

Nicki Minaj still hasn't hired help for her newborn son

Nicki Minaj has yet to hire a nanny for her newborn son that she shares with her husband Kenneth Petty.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published