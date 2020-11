Free flu shots, COVID tests given in Baltimore City on Friday

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:02s - Published 4 minutes ago

FLU SHOT.

IT'S SOMETHING ONEGROUP WAS GIVING OUT FOR FREETODAY AT THE WEST BALTIMORE Y-M-C-A ON DRUID HILL AVENUETHOSE WHO WENT DIDN'T NEED TOPAY EVEN IF THEY DIDN'T HAVEINSURANCE... AND NAPPOINTMENTS WERE NEEDED.

ITWASN'T JUST FLU SHOTS HOWEVETHE SPONSORS... AMERIGROUPMARYLAND AND TOTAL HEALTHCARE... ALONG WITH TY-M-C-A... ALSO ADMINISTEREDFREE CORONAVIRUS TESTS.

ASPOKESPERSON SAYS EVENTS LIKETHESE ARE NEEDED SO EVERYONEIN THE COMMUNITY HAS ACCESSBOTH FLU SHOTS... AND COVIDTESTING.

Not everyone hasaccess for numerous reasons,but we are here, we are blocksaway from numersous families,and our parking lot is open tomake this possible for thecommunity for folks that feelsafe and obviously to get asense of if they havecontracted COVID." THAT EVEWAS JUST FOR TODAY... BUT IT'FAR FROM THE ONLY ONE GIVINGOUT FREE FLU SHOTS.

