An adaption of the popular video game 'The Last of Us' is heading to HBO, 'Grey's Anatomy' showrunner opens up about why the show decided to give Meredith COVID and Edward Norton compares Trump 's "desperate endgame” to a failed poker hand.

'The Last of Us' Adaption Heading to HBO , 'Grey's Anatomy' Boss On Meredith Getting COVID and More Top Stories | THR News

The president is set to meet with Michigan' Republican legislative leaders at the White House.

Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, who works as an adviser to Donald Trump, has contracted Covid-19. "This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19," he..

Michael Steele's ready to get the Republican Party he knew and loved back from the President, but he thinks it's going to be a major challenge because so far .....

This was no figment of Ed Norton's imagination ... cops shut down a REAL illegal fight club in New York over the weekend -- allegedly turning up guns, drugs and..

Edward Norton Compares Trump's "Desperate Endgame" to a Failed Poker Hand | THR News Edward Norton is hypothesizing about Donald Trump's endgame in his continued fight to overturn the 2020 election that projected Joe Biden as the winner, saying people need to call Trump out on his bluff.

New York Times best-selling author Ta-Nehisi Coates and actress Yara Shahidi discuss the HBO adaptation of Coates' acclaimed book "Between the World and Me,"..

What can a Black person expect living in the U.S.? Watch "Between the World and Me," adapted from a stage production of Ta-Nehisi Coates' book.

HBO’s upcoming TV adaptation of The Last of Us just took a big step forward in actually happening: the network has given the show a series order, with series..

Amazon and HBO-owner WarnerMedia finally came to an agreement this week to bring HBO Max to Amazon Fire TV devices, nearly six months after the streaming service..