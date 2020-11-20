Round 3 Playoffs Underway

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 week ago

As we roll into round three of the high school football playoffs -- all our local teams are on the road.

Hey guys tonight's matchup is an interesting one for a few reasons: this season both teams have 11 wins and only one loss -- but as north sand mountain looks to keep their run alive -- they face a panthers team that has held opponents to only nine points in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since 1975 -- that matchup was won by the bison..

A win in this game would be historic for both programs as it would be their first appearance in the state semifinals..

