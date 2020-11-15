Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Travel Warning

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Travel Warning

Travel Warning

How are people reacting to the new CDC recommendation not to travel for Thanksgiving.

Covid cases rising across the country, the cdc has put out new warnings for americans planning to travel home for the holiday season.

News 12's kenan scott spoke with travelers and local holiday attractions about how this slow down of air traffic would impact them.

The holidays are gearing up to be a little different this year.

With the cdc now urging americans against traveling for thanksgiving, many families are facing the decision of cancelling holiday plans, or ignoring warnings to see their loved ones.

Some local attractions are finding that some traditions will have to be tweaked as they brace for the holiday season.

Many tourism hot spots pivoted to timed-entry ticket sales months ago, following the coronavirus lockdowns in march.

Barry white, president and ceo of chattanooga tourism company, says safety measures aimed at limiting capacity, will stay in place.

"our attractions from day one when they started opening in june and july, had some very strict guidelines in place, they're still adhering to those so they have limited capacities, they've incorporated things like timed-entries where you call and make a reservation to get in.

And they require masks as well, even before hamilton county required them."

Chattanooga attractions like rock city have said that they're making several adjustments to ensure the safety of visitors during the holiday season.

One visitor to the tennessee aquarium gave his thoughts on travelling during a pandemic year, saying that it won't deter him from seeing family members.

"right now i think with this year especially, it's more important to spend time with family and your loved ones than to be isolated at home.

I think we've seen so many problems with mental health and not just physical health, you know, that comes from this pandemic.

And if you take proper precautions and you take advantage of the testing, i don't see any reason why you can't spend time with your family this holiday."

Aaa predicts air travel will be cut by nearly half for the thanksgiving holiday.

Reporting in chattanooga, kenan scott news




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Local travel restrictions among beefed-up measures being considered by Executive

Stormont ministers are considering ramped-up coronavirus restrictions amid a warning that a failure...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

50 million expected to travel despite COVID warning from CDC [Video]

50 million expected to travel despite COVID warning from CDC

The CDC is urging people not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:08Published
CDC: No travel recommended this Thanksgiving [Video]

CDC: No travel recommended this Thanksgiving

The CDC is advising against travel for Thanksgiving and many are heeding the warning.

Credit: KIMTPublished
COVID: What Impact Will The Holiday COVID Travel Warning Have [Video]

COVID: What Impact Will The Holiday COVID Travel Warning Have

What Impact Will The Holiday COVID Travel Warning Have

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:43Published