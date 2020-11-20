New Curfew to Affect Most of California
The new curfew that goes into effect Saturday night applies to counties in the purple -- most restrictive -- tier.
Kenny Choi reports.
(11-20-20)
New Curfew Order Takes Effect Saturday For All Of Southern CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom announced a limited "stay-at-home" order Thursday afternoon requiring gatherings, movement and non-essential work to stop between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in all California..
Some Alameda County Residents Skeptical About New Stay-At-Home Order ImpactAndrea Nakano reports on a number of East Bay residents questioning whether COVID curfew will slow virus spread (11-19-2020)
COVID-19: UCSF Epidemiologist On California Curfew Order, Says Rising Cases 'A Wake Up Call'Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at UCSF, answers questions about California's new order banning non-essential gatherings during the overnight hours. (11/19/20)