We look at J.R.

This is the 40th anniversary of the Who Shot J.R.

From The Archives: Who Shot J.R.

Finally solved.

J-r ewing was gunned down in a spring cliffhanger for the hit show "dallas."

But it took the show until november 21st to finally reveal what happened.

We've got a couple of stories from 40 years ago, about j-r fever here in the tennessee valley.

Anchor: j.r.

May have been shot but larry hagman, the actor, should be doing just fine.

He's getting a big cut on the profits fromt the sales of t-shirts, buttons, labels and other paraphernalia that bare his name.

And business is booming: stores at northgate can't keep up with customers who have dallas fever.

An especially hot item is j.r.'s poster.

Why do you think they're so popular?

Interviewee: oh i don't know.

I guess because j.r.

Is so bad.

Anchor: this irresistibily mean oilman has even been immortalized in a song that has hit the top of the charts.

<song anchor: j.r.

Euing is unfaithful, immoral, ruthless, and millions of viewers love him.

Six hundred okalahomans tried to elect him president, but hagman warned the presidential salary would have to be hiked to five million before he'd consider the job.

