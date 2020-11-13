The Locker Room: Luers rallies to top Pioneer, advance to state

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 4 minutes ago

Rain and snow for the weekend.

I will have the very latest on timing and totals, next.

3 it was another breezy day across the midwest but that kept the warmth around.

Highs climbed into the 60s.

The wind will finally decrease friday evening and lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with dry conditions and highs in the mid 40s.

Rain showers will spread into the region saturday night and it could be cold enough to get a few wet snowflakes to mix in.

The best time for a rain/snow mix saturday night into sunday morning along and north of us 30.

Little to no accumulation is expected.

Expect a cold rain sunday with temperatures topping out in the lower 40s in the afternoon.

The rain will end sunday evening.

The work week will start off dry and breezy with highs in the middle 40s.

3 we move on to class 2a now... and if you watched our show last night... you heard bishop luers head coach kyle lindsay say it best pete...championships come through bishop luers...yeah... and rightfully so... luers has more state championship appearances than any other school in the state of indiana with 15...of those 15, the knights have only made the state title game with a losing record in the regular season once... after going just 3-6 in the regular season this year..

Luers has found themselves with a chance to make state again...luers getting a home game with a trip to lucas oil on the line... hosting pioneer...the panthers in class 2a due to success factor..

Eyeing their first trip to state in 2a...and it was all pioneer in the first half tonight... already up 16... and adding to it... addai lewellen off the left side of the line for the score... make it 22-0 pioneer after the failed two point conversion...a luers fumble would give the ball right back to pioneer... but then... knights get it right back... lewellen on the misdirection once again... he's hit... and the ball pops loose... johnny sewell jumps on it..

Luers takes over...and they'd go right down the field and score... carson clark finds brody glenn in the endzone from just a couple yards out... luers gets on the board..

It's 22-7 with 50 seconds left in the half...but that's too much time for pioneer.... first play from scrimmage after the score... that's ezra lewellen... he goes untouched 65 yards to the house for the touchdown... 2 point conversion no good... it's 28-7 panthers at half... and whatever kyle lindsay said to the boys in the locker room worked because they looked like a different team after recess...that clark to a diving jayden hill for a third down conversion...a few plays later... clark looking right... and the lefty finds krashaun menson for the score... make it a 14 point game....and this might've been the call of the game... ensuing kickoff... look at the execution from roel pineda on the pooch kick... luers recovers... and they take over with a short field...and they'd take advantage... clark... looking deep... and look at the grab from brody glenn... he gets up between two defenders... makes the grab inside the five yard line...a few plays later... fourth down and goal to go... clark finds ramon anderson for the short score.... that makes it a seven point ballgame... knights would score to tie before the end of the third... they come all the way back from 22 points down....they go on to win 42-34... knights are on to state for the first time since 20-12.... 3