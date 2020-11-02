|
|
|
Kabul attack: Several killed in rocket attacks on residential areas in Afghan capital
Kabul attack: Several killed in rocket attacks on residential areas in Afghan capital
At least eight people have been killed and scores of buildings damaged in a barrage of rocket fire in the latest wave of violence in the Afghan capital.View on euronews
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Civilians killed in Afghan capital rocket attack
Several rockets hit residential areas in the early rush hour in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, killing a number of civilians and wounding many more. Adam Reed reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Several rockets hit residential areas in the early rush hour in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday,...
CBC.ca - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|