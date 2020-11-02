Global  
 

Kabul attack: Several killed in rocket attacks on residential areas in Afghan capital

Kabul attack: Several killed in rocket attacks on residential areas in Afghan capital

Kabul attack: Several killed in rocket attacks on residential areas in Afghan capital

At least eight people have been killed and scores of buildings damaged in a barrage of rocket fire in the latest wave of violence in the Afghan capital.


Twenty-three rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul, 8 civilians killed [Video]

Twenty-three rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul, 8 civilians killed

At least eight civilians killed in the brazen attack and dozens wounded as the Taliban denies involvement.

Civilians killed in Afghan capital rocket attack [Video]

Civilians killed in Afghan capital rocket attack

Several rockets hit residential areas in the early rush hour in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, killing a number of civilians and wounding many more.

At least 8 dead after residential districts in Kabul hit in mortar attack [Video]

At least 8 dead after residential districts in Kabul hit in mortar attack

At least eight people are dead and over 30 wounded after shells were fired from two cars in a mortar attack in the Afghan capital.

Kabul attack: Several killed as rockets hit residential areas

 About 20 mortars were fired from two vehicles, officials say, just before scheduled US-Taliban talks.
BBC News

Rockets hit residential area of Kabul, killing at least 8 and wounding 31

Several rockets hit residential areas in the early rush hour in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday,...
CBC.ca - Published


