Jenrick: Priti Patel brilliant Home Sec and deserves support

Home Secretary Priti Patel leaves her central London office, following theresignation of Sir Alex Allan, the Government’s adviser on ministerialstandards, after the Prime Minister judged that she did not breach the rulesdespite being found to have bullied staff.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has apologised following an investigation which highlighted claims of bullying. During her apology Ms Patel said her team are "working to change the culture" of the organisation adding that it's a challenging environment where they make "life and death decisions every day".
A report said Home Secretary Priti Patel had not met the standards required ofa government minister, and concluded her behaviour fitted the definition ofbullying. Patel said she was "sorry that my behavior has upset people," thoughshe stopped just short of apologising for the behavior itself.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has denied that Boris Johnson regards Scottish devolution as a "disaster". The Prime Minister was reported as telling a meeting of Tory MPs that devolution in Scotland was Tony Blair's "biggest mistake". "The Prime Minister is a strong supporter of devolution", Mr Jenrick said, "what he does believe in, very strongly, is the union". Asked what the Prime Minister meant by his comments, Mr Jenrick added Mr Johnson "doesn't like to see devolution used to fuel nationalism and separatism...none of us want to see Nicola Sturgeon and her very narrow nationalism and separatism break apart the hundreds of years of friend and bonds that bind together the peoples of the United Kingdom."
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to comment on the resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain from Downing Street. There are rumours circulating that Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, had some level of involvement in the move after she was said to be deeply unhappy about Mr Cain being offered the role of Chief of Staff. "I'm not going to comment on gossip about whom might have said what to whom" affirmed the Communities Secretary, "The Prime Minister leads this government, he makes the decisions".
Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick insists Boris Johnson is "surrounded by astrong team of advisers" despite the resignation of Downing Street director ofcommunications Lee Cain. The Housing Secretary also said GDP figures releasedon Thursday showing a 15.5% rise are "good news".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no “political wrangling” between the SNP and the government should get in the way of opportunities for people in Scotland.
Speaking at the virtual Scottish Conservatives Conference, he promised a “partnership for shared stability and prosperity” for the country.
Speaking at the virtual Scottish Conservatives Conference, he promised a "partnership for shared stability and prosperity" for the country.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the UK government has formally submitted the Pfizer vaccine to the Medicine Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for review in the hopes of a nationwide roll out.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has offered support for the people of France following news of a terror attack in Nice.