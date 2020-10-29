Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jenrick: Priti Patel brilliant Home Sec and deserves support

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Jenrick: Priti Patel brilliant Home Sec and deserves support

Jenrick: Priti Patel brilliant Home Sec and deserves support

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says Priti Patel is a “brilliant” Home Secretary who deserves the support of the government.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Priti Patel Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary

Priti Patel leaves Home Office [Video]

Priti Patel leaves Home Office

Home Secretary Priti Patel leaves her central London office, following theresignation of Sir Alex Allan, the Government’s adviser on ministerialstandards, after the Prime Minister judged that she did not breach the rulesdespite being found to have bullied staff.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:18Published
Patel: We’re working to change the culture [Video]

Patel: We’re working to change the culture

Home Secretary Priti Patel has apologised following an investigation which highlighted claims of bullying. During her apology Ms Patel said her team are “working to change the culture” of the organisation adding that it’s a challenging environment where they make “life and death decisions every day”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Health Secretary: Prime Minister does not think Priti Patel broke ministerial code [Video]

Health Secretary: Prime Minister does not think Priti Patel broke ministerial code

Health Secretary Matt Hancock reiterates Prime Minister's support for HomeSecretary Priti Patel, suggesting that he does not think she broke theministerial code.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:24Published
Priti Patel "sorry if her behaviour upset people" [Video]

Priti Patel "sorry if her behaviour upset people"

A report said Home Secretary Priti Patel had not met the standards required ofa government minister, and concluded her behaviour fitted the definition ofbullying. Patel said she was "sorry that my behavior has upset people," thoughshe stopped just short of apologising for the behavior itself.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:21Published

Robert Jenrick Robert Jenrick British lawyer and Conservative Party politician; Member of Parliament for Newark since 2014

'PM is a strong supporter of devolution', says minister [Video]

'PM is a strong supporter of devolution', says minister

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has denied that Boris Johnson regards Scottish devolution as a "disaster". The Prime Minister was reported as telling a meeting of Tory MPs that devolution in Scotland was Tony Blair's "biggest mistake". "The Prime Minister is a strong supporter of devolution", Mr Jenrick said, "what he does believe in, very strongly, is the union". Asked what the Prime Minister meant by his comments, Mr Jenrick added Mr Johnson "doesn't like to see devolution used to fuel nationalism and separatism...none of us want to see Nicola Sturgeon and her very narrow nationalism and separatism break apart the hundreds of years of friend and bonds that bind together the peoples of the United Kingdom." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Government wants 'greater consistency' for local Covid tier measures, says Robert Jenrick [Video]

Government wants 'greater consistency' for local Covid tier measures, says Robert Jenrick

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that the Government will seek"greater consistency" across tiers of coronavirus restrictions, beforereturning to the localised system in December.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation [Video]

Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to comment on the resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain from Downing Street. There are rumours circulating that Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, had some level of involvement in the move after she was said to be deeply unhappy about Mr Cain being offered the role of Chief of Staff. "I'm not going to comment on gossip about whom might have said what to whom" affirmed the Communities Secretary, "The Prime Minister leads this government, he makes the decisions". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Jenrick: Prime Minister surrounded by a strong team of advisers [Video]

Jenrick: Prime Minister surrounded by a strong team of advisers

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick insists Boris Johnson is "surrounded by astrong team of advisers" despite the resignation of Downing Street director ofcommunications Lee Cain. The Housing Secretary also said GDP figures releasedon Thursday showing a 15.5% rise are "good news".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Ben Carson says he was "desperately ill" with COVID-19

 "I do believe I am out of the woods at this point," he said on Facebook.
CBS News
PM urges political unity to rebuild Scotland after Covid [Video]

PM urges political unity to rebuild Scotland after Covid

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no “political wrangling” between the SNP and the government should get in the way of opportunities for people in Scotland. Speaking at the virtual Scottish Conservatives Conference, he promised a “partnership for shared stability and prosperity” for the country. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Hancock: UK government confirms vaccine MHRA assessment [Video]

Hancock: UK government confirms vaccine MHRA assessment

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the UK government has formally submitted the Pfizer vaccine to the Medicine Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for review in the hopes of a nationwide roll out. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

Related videos from verified sources

Clarke: Patel not a bully and should continue as Home Sec [Video]

Clarke: Patel not a bully and should continue as Home Sec

Simon Clarke MP has insisted Home Secretary Priti Patel is not a bully but is "determined to deliver on change”, adding she should be given the chance to continue in her role. An independent report..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:17Published
'I am sorry that my behaviour has upset people' [Video]

'I am sorry that my behaviour has upset people'

Home Secretary Priti Patel has praised 'brilliant civil servants' in her first TV comments since being forced to apologise over bullying allegations.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:24Published
Home Secretary reacts to Nice attack [Video]

Home Secretary reacts to Nice attack

Home Secretary Priti Patel has offered support for the people of France following news of a terror attack in Nice. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:34Published