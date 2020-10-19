Global  
 

Scott Atlas Has Gotten On Stanford Faculty's Absolute Last Nerve

Fox News contributor Dr. Scott Atlas is a neuroradiologist with no experience or training in public health, infectious diseases, or epidemiology.

And yet, he's a key adviser to President Donald Trump on his coronavirus task force, as well as a senior fellow at Stanford’s conservative Hoover Institution.

Atlas has pushed a controversial theory of so-called 'herd immunity' with respect to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The theory is unsupported by science.


