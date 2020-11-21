"Fresh Dolls" collection celebrates multiculturalism

Described as pieces of art, Dr. Lisa Williams founded a company that makes dolls reflecting multicultural backgrounds, specifically made to encourage, empower and uplift children of color, but Williams says that any child would benefit from a "Fresh Doll."The dolls are each made with beautiful shades of skin tones and unique features.

"They're designed to represent authenticity," said Williams. The "Fresh Squad" line of male dolls is top-selling.

In total there are four different doll lines.

"There was thought put into it and their understanding.

You could just tell that the main point was to be inclusive," said Alexis McAfee from San Diego, CA.

McAfee says it's inclusive to those who have often been le...