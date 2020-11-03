Microsoft, Apple working on Xbox Series X controller support for iPhones and iPads

Global  
 

Tech companies Microsoft and Apple are working together to make the Xbox Series X and Series S controllers work on iPhones and iPads.

According to The Verge, Currently, the new controllers are not officially supported in iOS or iPadOS, but Apple said, "Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbox Series X controller to customers in a future update." As per The Verge, it is unclear as to how long it will take Apple to certify the new Series X controllers, but there are signs that DualSense support might come soon.

Apple Insider reported recently that iOS 14.3, which is currently in beta, "appears to include behind-the-scenes support" for the PS5's DualSense controller.


