US Has Surpassed More Than 12 Million COVID Cases

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:18s - Published
US Has Surpassed More Than 12 Million COVID Cases
CBS4's Danya Bacchus reports the nation is nearing 254,000 deaths.

