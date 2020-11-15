Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital
Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital
The capital of Ethiopia's
Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city should flee.
David Doyle reports.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender Tigrayan forces have destroyed the airport serving a town claimed by Ethiopia as one of the world's oldest centers of Christianity. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49 Published on January 1, 1970
Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees The dire humanitarian situation escalates along Ethiopia's border with Sudan - close to 40,000 people have fled the fighting and are in desperate need of help. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:56 Published on January 1, 1970
Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capital Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says a three-day ultimatum for Tigrayan leaders to surrender has expired - and he now plans a push on the region's capital. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11 Published on January 1, 1970 Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region says his forces have fired rockets at a Eritrea, who he accuses of sending troops into his region. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:18 Published now
Related news from verified sources
NAIROBI, Kenya — The call from Ethiopia’s capital was grim. Four hundred and fifty miles north in...
WorldNews - Published
1 week ago
Ethiopia resisted international pressure for mediation in a war in the country's north on Monday as...
Japan Today - Published
1 week ago
The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region confirmed on Sunday that his forces had fired...
Japan Today - Published
1 week ago
Related videos from verified sources