Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital

Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital

The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city should flee.

David Doyle reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ethiopia Ethiopia Country in East Africa

Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender [Video]

Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender

Tigrayan forces have destroyed the airport serving a town claimed by Ethiopia as one of the world's oldest centers of Christianity. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published
Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: PM Ahmed gives Tigray forces 72 hours to surrender [Video]

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: PM Ahmed gives Tigray forces 72 hours to surrender

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:13Published
Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees [Video]

Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees

The dire humanitarian situation escalates along Ethiopia's border with Sudan - close to 40,000 people have fled the fighting and are in desperate need of help.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:56Published

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: UN urges protection of civilians

 People in the region's capital are told to "save themselves" as the army advances on the city.
BBC News

Tigray Region Tigray Region State in northern Ethiopia

Ethiopia warns civilians of 'no mercy' in Tigray offensive [Video]

Ethiopia warns civilians of 'no mercy' in Tigray offensive

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:49Published

David Doyle (actor) David Doyle (actor) American actor

Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capital [Video]

Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capital

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says a three-day ultimatum for Tigrayan leaders to surrender has expired - and he now plans a push on the region's capital. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published
Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea [Video]

Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea

The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region says his forces have fired rockets at a Eritrea, who he accuses of sending troops into his region. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

As Ethiopia descends into civil war, civilians are caught in the crossfire

As Ethiopia descends into civil war, civilians are caught in the crossfire NAIROBI, Kenya — The call from Ethiopia’s capital was grim. Four hundred and fifty miles north in...
WorldNews - Published

Ethiopia resists mediation as it bombs Tigray capital

Ethiopia resisted international pressure for mediation in a war in the country's north on Monday as...
Japan Today - Published

In escalation of Ethiopia war, Tigray leader says his forces fired rockets at Eritrea

The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region confirmed on Sunday that his forces had fired...
Japan Today - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Ethiopia: Thousands flee Tigray to Sudan border. [Video]

Ethiopia: Thousands flee Tigray to Sudan border.

The conflict in Ethiopia is forcing thousands of people to flee from Tigray into neighbouring Sudan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published
UN: More than two million children from Tigray need aid [Video]

UN: More than two million children from Tigray need aid

The warring parties in Ethiopia's Tigray region have exchanged rocket fire, with both sides accusing each other of putting civilians in danger that has displaced tens of thousands of people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:02Published
People from Tigray region of Ethiopia flee to Sudan [Video]

People from Tigray region of Ethiopia flee to Sudan

Amid the raging conflict, thousands of people are struggling as they seek refuge in neighbouring Sudan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:31Published