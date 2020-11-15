Tigrayan forces 'destroy' Ethiopian army division
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:57s - Published
5 minutes ago
Tigrayan forces 'destroy' Ethiopian army division
The assertion from the
TPLF comes amid claims and counterclaims about who has the upper hand in the three-week old conflict.
David Doyle reports.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender Tigrayan forces have destroyed the airport serving a town claimed by Ethiopia as one of the world's oldest centers of Christianity. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49 Published on January 1, 1970
Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city should flee. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published on January 1, 1970 Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capital Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says a three-day ultimatum for Tigrayan leaders to surrender has expired - and he now plans a push on the region's capital. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11 Published on January 1, 1970
Related videos from verified sources
UN: More than two million children from Tigray need aid The warring parties in Ethiopia's Tigray region have exchanged rocket fire, with both sides accusing each other of putting civilians in danger that has displaced tens of thousands of people. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:02 Published 4 days ago
Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region says his forces have fired rockets at a Eritrea, who he accuses of sending troops into his region. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:18 Published 1 week ago