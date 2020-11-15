Tigrayan forces 'destroy' Ethiopian army division

The assertion from the TPLF comes amid claims and counterclaims about who has the upper hand in the three-week old conflict.

Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capital Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says a three-day ultimatum for Tigrayan leaders to surrender has expired - and he now plans a push on the region's capital. David Doyle reports.

Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city should flee. David Doyle reports.

NAIROBI, Kenya — The call from Ethiopia’s capital was grim. Four hundred and fifty miles north in the region of Tigray, Hiwot Araya’s hometown was about to..

A former guerrilla fighter who used to jam the communication network of Ethiopian troops, Debretsion Gebremichael is now leading the fight against Prime Minister..

Nairobi - Forces of Ethiopia's Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have destroyed an airport in the ancient town of Axum, state-affiliated media said on..

The ongoing conflict is reported to have killed hundreds of people and forced thousands more to flee into neighboring Sudan.

The army chief accuses the world's highest-profile Tigrayan of helping source weapons for the conflict.

Nairobi/Addis Ababa - Ethiopia denied on Saturday that talks on the growing conflict in its northern Tigray region were imminent, just hours after three African..

Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender Tigrayan forces have destroyed the airport serving a town claimed by Ethiopia as one of the world's oldest centers of Christianity. David Doyle reports.