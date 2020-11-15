Global  
 

Tigrayan forces 'destroy' Ethiopian army division

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Tigrayan forces 'destroy' Ethiopian army division

Tigrayan forces 'destroy' Ethiopian army division

The assertion from the TPLF comes amid claims and counterclaims about who has the upper hand in the three-week old conflict.

David Doyle reports.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tigrayans Tigrayans Indigenous ethnic group in Northern Ethiopia and Eritrea

Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender [Video]

Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender

Tigrayan forces have destroyed the airport serving a town claimed by Ethiopia as one of the world's oldest centers of Christianity. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

Ethiopia denies talks on Tigray conflict after African Union names envoys

 Nairobi/Addis Ababa - Ethiopia denied on Saturday that talks on the growing conflict in its northern Tigray region were imminent, just hours after three African..
WorldNews

Ethiopia army accuses WHO boss Dr Tedros of supporting Tigray

 The army chief accuses the world's highest-profile Tigrayan of helping source weapons for the conflict.
BBC News

Ethiopia Ethiopia Country in East Africa

Ethiopia-Tigray conflict: UN Security council to hold first meeting on crisis [Video]

Ethiopia-Tigray conflict: UN Security council to hold first meeting on crisis

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:07Published
An exclusive look inside a Tigray town scarred by Ethiopian conflict [Video]

An exclusive look inside a Tigray town scarred by Ethiopian conflict

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:19Published
Ethiopia - Tigray conflict: Thousands flee besieged capital ahead of military assault [Video]

Ethiopia - Tigray conflict: Thousands flee besieged capital ahead of military assault

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:43Published

Ethiopian refugees flee country to avoid fighting in Tigray province

 The ongoing conflict is reported to have killed hundreds of people and forced thousands more to flee into neighboring Sudan.
USATODAY.com

Tigray People's Liberation Front Tigray People's Liberation Front Political party and guerrilla unit in Ethiopia

Ethiopia says Tigray forces destroyed Axum airport

 Nairobi - Forces of Ethiopia's Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have destroyed an airport in the ancient town of Axum, state-affiliated media said on..
WorldNews

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Debretsion Gebremichael, the man at the heart of the conflict

 A former guerrilla fighter who used to jam the communication network of Ethiopian troops, Debretsion Gebremichael is now leading the fight against Prime Minister..
WorldNews

As Ethiopia descends into civil war, civilians are caught in the crossfire

 NAIROBI, Kenya — The call from Ethiopia’s capital was grim. Four hundred and fifty miles north in the region of Tigray, Hiwot Araya’s hometown was about to..
WorldNews

David Doyle (actor) David Doyle (actor) American actor

Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital [Video]

Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital

The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city should flee. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published
Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capital [Video]

Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capital

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says a three-day ultimatum for Tigrayan leaders to surrender has expired - and he now plans a push on the region's capital. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

UN: More than two million children from Tigray need aid [Video]

UN: More than two million children from Tigray need aid

The warring parties in Ethiopia's Tigray region have exchanged rocket fire, with both sides accusing each other of putting civilians in danger that has displaced tens of thousands of people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:02Published
People from Tigray region of Ethiopia flee to Sudan [Video]

People from Tigray region of Ethiopia flee to Sudan

Amid the raging conflict, thousands of people are struggling as they seek refuge in neighbouring Sudan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:31Published
Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea [Video]

Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea

The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region says his forces have fired rockets at a Eritrea, who he accuses of sending troops into his region. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published