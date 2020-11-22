10th annual Walter Jones' Turkey Bowl held Saturday

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

Hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Jones, the event raises money for a North Alabama food bank.

Thanksgiving is just days away.

Already -- events are underway to help the communities of north alabama...one involving a pro football hall of famer.

Waay 31's max cohan takes us out to james clemens high school for walter jones' 10th annual turkey bowl.

"right around thanksgiving time is a great time for everybody to be thankful so to have this event happening is pretty special to me."

For a decade -- pro football hall of famer walter jones has been hosting a flag football tournament the week of thanksgiving to raise money for the house of harvest foodbank.

Jones says the event is very near to his heart as one of eight children raised by a single mother in alabama.

"so she had to go to a foodbank too, so for me personally, when i was looking for a charity event, this is something that really touched my heart, so it's something that i want to do."

While the event is for a good cause there's also a high level of competition.

Nats here win or lose, many say the event is more about helping others than anything else.

"anything for a good cause, anything charitable that raises money for just people that need it more is beautiful, i love a good cause."

"it makes it a lot more valuable honestly.

Like i said, it's nice just to get out here, but then there's a lot of people who probably need this and all of the donations are helping everyone around huntsville and everywhere else it goes."

"it's always important to contribute because its always a blessing to be able to bless someone else.

In my eyes, i look at it as -- if i bless somebody, it's my blessing to me."

Jones says the event raises about 50-thousand dollars for the foodbank each year -- a number continues to improve.

"so we're doing pretty good, i think the cool thing about it now, we're just working towards improving the house of the harvest, because they're doing great things without me even being there so for me to give back to that organization, it's been pretty amazing."

In madison, max cohan, waay 31 news.