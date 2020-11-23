Top 10 Video Game Announcements That Angered Fans
Top 10 Video Game Announcements That Angered Fans
Some video game announcements harner an incredible amount of hype, and others fall flat on their face.
For this list, we’ll be looking at game reveals that were a bit lackluster or missed the mark entirely.
Our countdown includes “Fallout 76” (2018), “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare” (2016), “Metal Gear Survive” (2018) , “Diablo: Immortal” (TBA) and more!