Top 10 Video Game Announcements That Angered Fans Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 09:02s - Published 2 weeks ago Top 10 Video Game Announcements That Angered Fans Some video game announcements harner an incredible amount of hype, and others fall flat on their face. For this list, we’ll be looking at game reveals that were a bit lackluster or missed the mark entirely. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Some video game announcements harner an incredible amount of hype, and others fall flat on their face. For this list, we’ll be looking at game reveals that were a bit lackluster or missed the mark entirely. Our countdown includes “Fallout 76” (2018), “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare” (2016), “Metal Gear Survive” (2018) , “Diablo: Immortal” (TBA) and more!





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Most Disappointing Video Games of 2020



These titles may not necessarily be bad, but in the state they came in, things could have been significantly better! For this list, we’re looking at games that failed to live up to their hype. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:14 Published 3 days ago Top 20 Best Rockstar Games



Rockstar is best known for series like GTA and Red Dead Redemption, but their library of awesome games extends far beyond those franchises! For this list, we’ll be looking at the legendary video game.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 21:02 Published 4 days ago The Most Disappointing Video Game Announcement EVER



Unfortunately, some video game development companies are either so misguided in what they think the players want, or they just don’t care. Time and time again, we see video game announcements receive.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 05:06 Published 4 days ago

