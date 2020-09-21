Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Times Game Developers Got Confrontational

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:57s - Published
Top 10 Times Game Developers Got Confrontational

Top 10 Times Game Developers Got Confrontational

The video game industry has seen its fair share of confrontational encounters!

For this list, we’re looking at some of the times where game developers snapped back at fans, media, or even their bosses!

The video game industry has seen its fair share of confrontational encounters!

For this list, we’re looking at some of the times where game developers snapped back at fans, media, or even their bosses!

Our countdown includes Check Six Studios vs.

Equinoxe Digital Entertainment, Epic Games vs.

Apple (... & Google), Hideo Kojima vs.

Konami and more!




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former Cyberpunk 2077 developer speaks out about brutal 'crunch' working conditions [Video]

Former Cyberpunk 2077 developer speaks out about brutal 'crunch' working conditions

Cyberpunk 2077 is the most highly anticipated game of the year, but according to a former developer, it’s coming at a high human cost.An anonymous Reddit poster who identified themselves as a former..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published
Microsoft buys Bethesda/ZeniMax in stunning $7.5 billion deal [Video]

Microsoft buys Bethesda/ZeniMax in stunning $7.5 billion deal

Microsoft announced that it has purchased ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion.Phil Spencer, the Head of Xbox at Microsoft, revealed the news in a post on the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:00Published