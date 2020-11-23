ANTLERS Movie (2021) Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:13s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:13s - Published ANTLERS Movie (2021) ANTLERS Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In ANTLERS, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. Directed by: Scott Cooper Screenplay by: C. Henry Chaisson & Nick Antosca and Scott Cooper, based upon the short story THE QUIET BOY by Nick Antosca Produced by: Guillermo del Toro, p.g.a., David Goyer, p.g.a., J. Miles Dale,p.g.a. Cast: Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, Amy Madigan #Antlers #FoxSearchlight 0

