2020 AMAs Winners Dan + Shay share a special message with Bakersfield
Dan + Shay took home three American Music Awards Sunday night for Favorite Country Song, Favorite Country Duo and Collaboration of the Year, but they still made time to pay homage to Bakersfield and our musical roots.
23ABC's Kristin Vartan sat down with the duo virtually after their big AMAs wins.