Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge mourning dog's death

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge mourning dog's death

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge mourning dog's death

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are mourning the death of their beloved dog Lupo.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Member of the British royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge discuss experiences of parenthood [Video]

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge discuss experiences of parenthood

The Duke of Cambridge has voiced concerns about fathers who “just don’t knowwhat to do” during a chat with men whose parenting skills have been supportedby a charity. William said he worried some fathers “don’t know where to go”for help, as he and Kate spoke to the group who have attended fatherhoodcourses run by Future Men, a London-based charity providing guidance to menand boys. The duchess has made championing the early years development ofchildren one of the main pillars of her public work and the results of herlandmark national survey about the issue are expected in the coming days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Prince William, Duchess Kate mourn death of dog Lupo, who was 'at the heart of our family'

 Prince William and Duchess Kate are mourning the passing of their "dear dog" Lupo, who died last weekend. The black cocker spaniel was 9.
USATODAY.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Dog Lupo is Dead

 Prince William and Kate Middleton's beloved dog, Lupo, has died ... a dog that was responsible for choosing the name of the future King of England. The couple..
TMZ.com

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Related news from verified sources

William and Kate's beloved dog Lupo dies aged nine

William and Kate's beloved dog Lupo dies aged nine Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are mourning the loss of their pet pooch Lupo.The...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Prince William, Duchess Kate mourn death of dog Lupo, who was 'at the heart of our family'

Prince William and Duchess Kate are mourning the passing of their "dear dog" Lupo, who died last...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moving out of UK home for Princess Eugenie [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moving out of UK home for Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are moving out of their UK home so Princess Eugenie can move in.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:43Published
William praises Diana Award ambassadors for work to tackle online bullying [Video]

William praises Diana Award ambassadors for work to tackle online bullying

The Duke of Cambridge has praised the efforts of young people battling onlinebullying with a charity promoting the legacy of his mother Diana, Princess ofWales.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published
Prince William Breaks Silence on Investigation Into Princess Diana’s Panorama Interview [Video]

Prince William Breaks Silence on Investigation Into Princess Diana’s Panorama Interview

The Duke of Cambridge tentatively welcomed the investigation, calling it a "step in the right direction"

Credit: People     Duration: 00:58Published