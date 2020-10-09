Global  
 

Premier League top scorer: Calvert-Lewin reaches 10 goals

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulls ahead of his rivals with a brace at Fulham.


A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as many of the leading pack draw blanks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published
Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland [Video]

Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland

England boss Gareth Southgate saw his side ease to victory over the Republicof Ireland before setting his sights on a European Championship clash againstScotland next summer. A much-changed Three Lions team secured a comfortable3-0 win at Wembley as Harry Maguire captained the side and opened the scoringto make amends for his red card here against Denmark 29 days ago. Jadon Sanchodoubled the lead before a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty wrapped up the victoryon a night where relative newcomers Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka starred forthe hosts.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Premier League top scorer: The race for the golden boot [Video]

Premier League top scorer: The race for the golden boot

A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Heung-min Son race to seven goals in five games.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales [Video]

Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for the gamehaving breached Covid guidelines at the weekend. But, in their absence, thelikes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka shone.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Wolves [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Wolves

An in-depth look at the stats as Liverpool and Wolves prepare for theirPremier League clash.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Arsenal [Video]

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Arsenal

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side host north London rivals Arsenal as they lookto maintain their position at the top of the table in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Guardiola confident Aguero will get back to best after injury

 Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Manchester City and Fulham.
BBC News

Premiership: Bristol Bears 18-17 Northampton Saints

 Bristol fly-half Sam Bedlow scores a last-minute penalty to inflict a ninth consecutive Premiership defeat on Northampton.
BBC News
West Ham v Manchester United: Premier League match preview [Video]

West Ham v Manchester United: Premier League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Manchester United travel to West Ham in aPremier League clash.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Leicester City 1-2 Fulham: Lookman and Cavaleiro deny Foxes chance to move joint top

 Fulham move out of the Premier League relegation places with an impressive victory over Leicester that denies Brendan Rodgers' side a share of top spot.
BBC News

Ex-Fulham, Pompey & Senegal star Diop dies, at 42

 Former Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop, who played for Fulham, Portsmouth, West Ham and Birmingham, dies aged 42.
BBC News

Former Senegal, Fulham and Portsmouth midfielder Diop dies at 42

 Former Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop, who played for Fulham, Portsmouth, West Ham and Birmingham, dies aged 42.
BBC News

Gym work everyday, a prodigious leap, and the NBA – How ‘nightmare’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin heads the ball just ‘like Cristiano Ronaldo’

Going into the 2019/20 Premier League season, Dominic Calvert-Lewin needed to make the leap. His...
talkSPORT - Published

Premier League 2020/21 top scorer: Who has most goals? Who has most assists? Who has most clean sheets?

The race for the Premier League Golden Boot is on. The 2020/21 season has started in extraordinary...
talkSPORT - Published

Harry Kane ‘thinks about breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record every single day’ and will ‘100%’ do it, insists former Tottenham teammate Andros Townsend

Andros Townsend insists his former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane will break Alan Shearer’s Premier...
talkSPORT - Published