Premier League top scorer: Calvert-Lewin reaches 10 goals

Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland



England boss Gareth Southgate saw his side ease to victory over the Republicof Ireland before setting his sights on a European Championship clash againstScotland next summer. A much-changed Three Lions team secured a comfortable3-0 win at Wembley as Harry Maguire captained the side and opened the scoringto make amends for his red card here against Denmark 29 days ago. Jadon Sanchodoubled the lead before a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty wrapped up the victoryon a night where relative newcomers Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka starred forthe hosts.

