Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

You will have one more nice day before things go downhill Tuesday.

We'll have plenty of sun coming back today with highs in the upper-30s.

We'll see skies clouding up tonight, but it still looks dry with lows in the low- to mid-20s.

Tuesday we'll see some snow developing in the morning that may be mixed with rain east of Interstate 41 to start.

This eventually will be changing to mainly rain as the afternoon wears on.

Still, along 41, you might see a Tr.-1" of snow.

Farther west, you may see 1-3" of snow.

Either way, not the biggest snowmaker.

Most of this activity will be ending as mainly rain tonight with lows actually just a little above freezing in spots.

A little more rain may be sneaking through at times Wednesday with highs in the low-40s.