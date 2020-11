'Deepotsav' celebrations: CM Yogi welcomes Ram and Sita in Ayodhya



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave grand, ceremonial welcome to actors playing Ram, Sita and Lakshman as they arrived by chopper in Ayodhya on November 13. People are celebrating "Deepotsav" at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya organised by UP government. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was also present at the event. Sadhu and Saints also attended the event. Deepotsav held in Ayodhya for first time after commencement of Ram Temple construction.

