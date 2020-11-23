Global  
 

New Eco Superyacht Is Covered In Solar Panels

A new yacht wears its eco-credentials on its sleeve by being covered in solar panels.

The 60 Sunreef Power Eco is a versatile eco-responsible motoryacht offering complete freedom of customisation.

Poland’s Sunreef Yachts’ state-of-art solar power system covers up to 68,6m² of surface on board.

Solar panels are fully-integrated with hull sides, superstructure and curved areas all over.

Sunreef say the vessel offers endless layout options and "an infinite choice of decors".


