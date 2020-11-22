AIMIM MLA raises question over using Hindustan instead of Bharat while taking oath

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bihar MLA Akhtarul Iman raised question over using of 'Hindustan' instead of 'Bharat' during his oath taking ceremony on November 23.

Akhtarul Iman said, "Oath is taken as per the Constitution which mentions 'Bharat' everywhere.

I wanted to know whether it's okay to say 'Hindustan' or shall I say 'Bharat' during oath-taking today.

We are lawmakers, we should place the Constitution above all."