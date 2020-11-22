AIMIM MLA raises question over using Hindustan instead of Bharat while taking oath

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on November 23 stated that the Bihar has become the unemployment capital of the country. He said, "Bihar has become the unemployment capital of the country. The public can't wait anymore. If they are unable to provide 19 lakh jobs in the first month, then we will join the public in protests across the state."
Two JDU MLCs arrived at the Bihar Legislative Assembly in a vintage car. The MLCs were Sanjay Kumar Jha and Devesh Chandra Thakur. They reached Bihar Assembly on Monday to attend its first session. "Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has pledged for a pollution-free Bihar. We have kept Bihar CM's pledge in mind, this car is pollution-free. We hope people will come forward and make Bihar pollution-free," Thakur said. The five-day session of the state legislative assembly will continue till November 27. During the session, all members of the newly-constituted assembly will be sworn in.
Hitting out at AIMIM's Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday said that they did not allow development in old Hyderabad. Speaking to media, Surya said, "Laughable that Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven't allowed development and new infrastructure projects to enter inside old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. They have no right to speak about development." "Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for," he said. "He (Asaduddin Owaisi) speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohammed Ali Jinnah was also speaking," Surya said. Watch the full video for more details.
Speaking on 'Love Jihad' law, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on November 22 stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing drama to distract youth who fell victim to unemployment, and they should read the Constitution. He said, "It'll be gross violation of Articles 14 and 21, scrap Special Marriage Act then. They should study Constitution. Such propagation of hatred won't work. BJP doing drama to distract youth who fell victim to unemployment."