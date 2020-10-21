BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘PR driven media strategy’ jibe over China

BJP has lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet slamming the Modi government over its handling of the China issue.
Rahul had cited a news report which hinted at renewed Chinese activity in Doklam.
‘China's geopolitical strategy cannot be countered by a PR driven media strategy.
This simple fact seems to elude the minds of those running GOI,’ Rahul had tweeted.
Hitting back, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Congress and Rahul Gandhi have no right to speak on the issue and alleged that IF India lost land to China before, it was because of the Congress party.
Joshi further said that Rahul Gandhi does not believe in reading and understanding and urged him to concentrate on the internal issues of the party.
India and China have also been locked in a standoff in Ladakh since May.
The Congress leader has attacked the BJP on several occasions over the issue and accused the Prime Minister of lying to the country over the status of the ground situation in the region.
Hitting out at AIMIM's Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday said that they did not allow development in old Hyderabad. Speaking to media, Surya said, "Laughable that Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven't allowed development and new infrastructure projects to enter inside old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. They have no right to speak about development." "Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for," he said. "He (Asaduddin Owaisi) speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohammed Ali Jinnah was also speaking," Surya said. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:12Published
Trinamool Congress’ Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan has spoken on the ‘Love-Jihad’ law that has been proposed by some BJP ruled states. ‘Love is personal. Love and jihad can't go hand in hand. Who I love is personal and no one can have a say in that,’ The TMC MP said. Jahan, who has faced the ire of hardliners for wearing vermillion on her head, practising customs of a Hindu married woman, said that people need to stop using religion as a political tool. She added that some parties rake up such issues during elections and reminded them that India is a democracy and what you eat, who you marry are personal choices. Jahan also said that in West Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, there is no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, gender or religion and such the youth are not interested in such issues. This comes as some BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Haryana are mulling an anti ‘Love Jihad’ law. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:28Published
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party by saying "if we've lost our land to China before it is because of Congress party and it's wrong policies from 1962." He said, "At least Rahul Gandhi and Congress should not raise this issue. If we've lost our land to China before it is because of Congress party and it's wrong policies from 1962. They should first sort their party matters and then talk." Earlier, Rahul tweeted, "China's geopolitical strategy cannot be countered by a PR driven media strategy. This simple fact seems to elude the minds of those running GOI."
PM Modi took a veiled jibe at the Congress party while inaugurating the multi-storeyed flats in the capital for Members of Parliament. ‘In Delhi, the problem of residences for MPs existed for several decades. After 2014, work started to address this problem. The long-pending issues for decades are resolved by looking for a solution and not by procrastinating. Not only the MPs residences, but there were some other projects also that were pending for years,’ PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also added that construction of many buildings that started under this government finished even before the scheduled time. ‘During the time of Atal ji, the discussion of the Ambedkar National Memorial started, it was built in this government. After a long wait of 23 years Ambedkar International Centre was built in this government. There were discussions over the War Memorial in the country for decades. War Memorial was built near India Gate in memory of the brave martyrs of the country in this government,’ PM Modi said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:21Published
Union Coal and Mines Minister, Pralhad Joshi on November 09 told that 19 coal mines have been successfully auctioned. Joshi said, "38 coal mines were put on auction. September 25 was last day for purchase of tender document and September 29 was due date for tender bid. Total 76 bids were received for 23 mines of which 19 mines received two or more bids. This is very good response. Financial bidding will conclude today. We have successfully auctioned 19 mines of which 11 are open cast, 5 are underground and 3 are mixed."
Congress' GN Azad on Nov 22 commented on party's performance. He said, "Congress is on its lowest in the last 72 years. Congress does not have even the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha during last two terms. But Congress won 9 seats in Ladakh hill council elections even as we were not expecting such a positive result."
BJP lashed out at the Congress over the Gupkar alliance in Kashmir. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded that the Congress party should clear its stand on the restoration of Article 370 in the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:44Published