Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charli D’Amelio Reaches 100 Million Followers

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Charli D’Amelio Reaches 100 Million Followers
Charli D’Amelio Reaches 100 Million Followers

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Charli D'Amelio Celebrates 100 Million Followers on TikTok!!

Charli D’Amelio just hit a HUGE milestone on TikTok! The 15-year-old content creator just broke 100...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just JaredThe VergeUpworthy


Charli D'Amelio in Disbelief After Breaking TikTok Record Despite Dinner Controversy

The 16-year-old dancer receives congratulatory messages from fellow social media stars for reaching...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •The Verge


TikTok's first user to hit 100 million followers is Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio's meteoric rise on TikTok just hit a milestone that no one else has so far: 100...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •The VergeUpworthy



Related videos from verified sources

A single YouTube video sparked a feud among some of TikTok's top creators. Here's how. [Video]

A single YouTube video sparked a feud among some of TikTok's top creators. Here's how.

TikTok’s most-followed user Charli D’Amelio andher sister Dixie faced serious backlash after sharinga video to their family’s YouTube channel.Dixie was criticized for gagging and thenthrowing..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published
Charli D'Amelio addresses controversial video that cost her 1 million followers [Video]

Charli D'Amelio addresses controversial video that cost her 1 million followers

After sharing a controversial video, TikTok’s most-followed user Charli D’Amelio and her sister Dixie are facing serious backlash.The video, “Our First Mystery Guest," was posted Nov. 16...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:09Published
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio loses 1M followers after personal chef video backlash [Video]

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio loses 1M followers after personal chef video backlash

Charli D'Amelio — who boasts the highest follower count on TikTok — appears to be the latest celebrity to be canceled. The 16-year-old lost 1 million followers after a cringeworthy dinner-table..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:51Published