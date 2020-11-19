Charli D'Amelio addresses controversial video that cost her 1 million followers

After sharing a controversial video, TikTok’s most-followed user Charli D’Amelio and her sister Dixie are facing serious backlash.The video, “Our First Mystery Guest," was posted Nov.

16.

Since then, Charli has lost more than 1 million followers.In the video, the family sat down to eat with their “mystery guest,” beauty influencer James Charles.Dixie gagged and made faces when she saw snails on the menu.Chef Aaron May assured her that the snail was a classic paella ingredient and noted that it was “an omen of good luck and fortune,” but immediately after tasting it, Dixie threw it up over the side of her chair.Later at dinner, Charli discussed her goal of hitting 100 million followers just one year after she hit 1 million.“Was the 95 not enough for you?” Charles responded, referencing the fact she very recently hit that milestone.Viewers slammed the video in the comments section.“Disgusting and utterly childish behavior,” one said.Charli went live on Instagram to address the incident, which she called a “misunderstanding”.“I don’t even know if I want to do this anymore.

People telling me to hang myself … blatantly disrespecting the fact that I’m still a human being is not OK at all," she said in tears