Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys' upset win over the Vikings in WK 11 | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys rode Ezekiel Elliott to their third win of the season against the Minnesota Vikings on the road yesterday.

Zeke had his first 100-yard game of the season and Andy Dalton threw 3 touchdowns in his return including one to Elliott.

Dallas is now in a 3-way tie with New York and Washington for 2nd in the NFC East behind Philadelphia.

After the win.

Zeke said quote, we've got to make sure we build on the success and keep getting better.'

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Cowboys' upset win.