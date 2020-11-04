Global  
 

Boris Johnson's feed cuts out during coronavirus debate

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's feed goes mute when answering a question fromMark Harper on coronavirus in the House of Commons.

Matt Hancock finishes thequestion after a short delay.


