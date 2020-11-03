Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender

Tigrayan forces have destroyed the airport serving a town claimed by Ethiopia as one of the world's oldest centers of Christianity .

Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region says his forces have fired rockets at a Eritrea, who he accuses of sending troops into his region. David Doyle reports.

Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city should flee. David Doyle reports.

The Iraqis helping Christians return to Mosul Three years after Islamic State was driven out of Mosul, St Thomas's Church remains unused and in a dire state. But volunteers are working hard to restore it and encourage Christians to return. Joe Davies reports.

Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capital Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says a three-day ultimatum for Tigrayan leaders to surrender has expired - and he now plans a push on the region's capital. David Doyle reports.

The army chief accuses the world's highest-profile Tigrayan of helping source weapons for the conflict.

Nairobi/Addis Ababa - Ethiopia denied on Saturday that talks on the growing conflict in its northern Tigray region were imminent, just hours after three African..

People in the region's capital are told to "save themselves" as the army advances on the city.

Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees The dire humanitarian situation escalates along Ethiopia's border with Sudan - close to 40,000 people have fled the fighting and are in desperate need of help.

