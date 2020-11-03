Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender
Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees The dire humanitarian situation escalates along Ethiopia's border with Sudan - close to 40,000 people have fled the fighting and are in desperate need of help. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:56 Published on January 1, 1970
Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capital Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says a three-day ultimatum for Tigrayan leaders to surrender has expired - and he now plans a push on the region's capital. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11 Published on January 1, 1970
The Iraqis helping Christians return to Mosul Three years after Islamic State was driven out of Mosul, St Thomas's Church remains unused and in a dire state. But volunteers are working hard to restore it and encourage Christians to return. Joe Davies reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:56 Published now
Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city should flee. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published on January 1, 1970 Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region says his forces have fired rockets at a Eritrea, who he accuses of sending troops into his region. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:18 Published now
Rockets were fired at Eritrea's capital today, diplomats said, as the deadly fighting in Ethiopia's...
WorldNews - Published
1 week ago
Ethiopia's central government has given a powerful regional party, the Tigray People's Liberation...
SBS - Published
20 hours ago
Nairobi/Addis Ababa - Ethiopia denied on Saturday that talks on the growing conflict in its northern...
WorldNews - Published
2 days ago
