Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:49s
Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender

Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender

Tigrayan forces have destroyed the airport serving a town claimed by Ethiopia as one of the world's oldest centers of Christianity.

David Doyle reports.


Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: PM Ahmed gives Tigray forces 72 hours to surrender

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: PM Ahmed gives Tigray forces 72 hours to surrender

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:13
Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees

Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees

The dire humanitarian situation escalates along Ethiopia's border with Sudan - close to 40,000 people have fled the fighting and are in desperate need of help.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:56

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: UN urges protection of civilians

 People in the region's capital are told to "save themselves" as the army advances on the city.
BBC News

Ethiopia warns civilians of 'no mercy' in Tigray offensive

Ethiopia warns civilians of 'no mercy' in Tigray offensive

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:49

Ethiopia denies talks on Tigray conflict after African Union names envoys

 Nairobi/Addis Ababa - Ethiopia denied on Saturday that talks on the growing conflict in its northern Tigray region were imminent, just hours after three African..
WorldNews

Ethiopia army accuses WHO boss Dr Tedros of supporting Tigray

 The army chief accuses the world's highest-profile Tigrayan of helping source weapons for the conflict.
BBC News
Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capital

Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capital

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says a three-day ultimatum for Tigrayan leaders to surrender has expired - and he now plans a push on the region's capital. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11

The Iraqis helping Christians return to Mosul

The Iraqis helping Christians return to Mosul

Three years after Islamic State was driven out of Mosul, St Thomas's Church remains unused and in a dire state. But volunteers are working hard to restore it and encourage Christians to return. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:56

Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital

Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital

The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city should flee. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31
Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea

Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea

The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region says his forces have fired rockets at a Eritrea, who he accuses of sending troops into his region. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:18

Rockets fired at Eritrea amid Ethiopian conflict - diplomats

Rockets fired at Eritrea amid Ethiopian conflict - diplomats Rockets were fired at Eritrea's capital today, diplomats said, as the deadly fighting in Ethiopia's...
WorldNews

Ethiopia PM gives Tigray forces 72-hour ultimatum to surrender regional capital

Ethiopia's central government has given a powerful regional party, the Tigray People's Liberation...
SBS

Ethiopia denies talks on Tigray conflict after African Union names envoys

Ethiopia denies talks on Tigray conflict after African Union names envoys Nairobi/Addis Ababa - Ethiopia denied on Saturday that talks on the growing conflict in its northern...
WorldNews


Ethiopia: Thousands flee Tigray to Sudan border.

Ethiopia: Thousands flee Tigray to Sudan border.

The conflict in Ethiopia is forcing thousands of people to flee from Tigray into neighbouring Sudan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32
Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region pushes refugees to Sudan

Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region pushes refugees to Sudan

Ethiopian federal government attacks Tigray region where rights groups say many civilians were killed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32
UN: More than two million children from Tigray need aid

UN: More than two million children from Tigray need aid

The warring parties in Ethiopia's Tigray region have exchanged rocket fire, with both sides accusing each other of putting civilians in danger that has displaced tens of thousands of people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:02