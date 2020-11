Las Vegas set film 'Casino' released 25 years ago Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:17s - Published 1 day ago Las Vegas set film 'Casino' released 25 years ago Sunday marked the 25h anniversary of the release of Martin Scorsese's mob classic film "Casino," set right here in early-70s Las Vegas. Did you know our very own Dave Courvoisier had an appearance in the 1995 film? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DENIRO IS BASED OFF TRUE EVENTS-- AND IT GAVE THE WORLD AGLIMPSE OF WHAT LAS VEGAS WASLIKE IN THE 70'S AND 80'S.LAST WEEK, A SPECIAL EVENT WASHELD AT THE MOB MUSEUM.FORMER LAS VEGAS MAYOR AND MOBATTORNEY OSCAR GOODMAN WASTHERE GOODMAN LIVED THE REALSTORY AND PLAYED HIMSELF IN THEFILM.MUSEUM VICE PRESIDENT...GEOFFSCHUMACHER HOSTED THEDISCUSSION.HE SAYS SCREENWRITER NICHOLASPILEGGI CALLED THE FILM "A LOVELETTER TO LAS VEGAS""THIS ERA IN LAS VEGAS WASREALLY UNPRECENDTED WE WILLNEVER SEE IT AGAIN AND IT WAS ATIME OF SORT OF GLAMOUR ANDGLITZ AND PROMISE ANDOPPORTUNITY AND ALSO A LOT OFHEARTACHE AND VIOLENCE BUTTHAT'S THE LAS VEGAS THATPEOPLE REALLY IDENTIFY WITH."OSCAR GOODMAN WASN'T THE ONLYONE TO MAKE A CAMEO...YOU MAY RECOGNIZE ANOTHER VEGASLEGEND IN THE FILM...STATE GAMING OFFICIALS ATTANGIERS CASINO BOSS SAM ACEROTHSTEIN IS HEATING UP"THAT WAS OUR VERY OWN DAVECOURVOISIER MAKING ANAPPEARANCE (AD LIB)NEW AT SIX.IT'S BEEN MORE THAN A DECADESINCE THE FIRST MEAL KITCOMPANIES INTRODUCED THEMSELVES





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Comfort Foods That Love You Back



Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:50 Published 18 minutes ago Holiday Match Program



Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:46 Published 18 minutes ago Baby Yoda space macarons now available



If you're looking for a tasty holiday treat for a Star Wars fan, Baby Yoda Mandalorian macarons could be just the thing. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:32 Published 3 hours ago