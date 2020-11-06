Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers has to take a lot of the blame for Packers' loss to Colts in WK 11 | UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers saw their 28-14 halftime lead slip away against the Indianapolis Colts yesterday and had to get a field goal with seconds remaining just to force overtime.

Green Bay won the coin toss, but a fumble by Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the second play gave Indy the ball on their own 30 for the game-winning field goal.

Rodgers finished the game with just over 300 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception.

