Shannon Sharpe: Patrick Mahomes is the NFL MVP and it's not even close | UNDISPUTED

Patrick Mahomes refused to let the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Oakland Raiders twice in 1 season.

Down 31-to-28 with 1:43 remaining, Mahomes surgically moved the ball down the field for the go-ahead touchdown leaving Vegas with only 28 seconds left.

Mahomes went 6 of 7 for 75 yards on the last drive that took only 1:15 to seal the win.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Mahomes' performance.